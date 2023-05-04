FC Samartex-Hearts of Oak clash rescheduled

Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak's away game at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex against FC Samartex 1996 will now be played on Sunday, 7th May.

The matchday 30 game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday.



However, the game will now be played on Sunday according to a statement by Hearts of Oak.



"Our game against Samartex Football Club has been rescheduled to Sunday 7th May," the club said.



"We urge all Phobians to come and cheer us on to victory."

The Phobians will be hoping to avoid defeat after returning to winning ways against King Faisal after suffering back-to-back defeats against Bechem United and Tamale City.



Hearts of Oak have been struggling in the ongoing season and after 29 games played, the Rainbow Club sit 4th on the league log with 45 points.



Meanwhile, Samartex, who sit 8th on the pile suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bechem United away and will hope to return to keep their winning run at home intact.



The game will kick off at 15:00GMT.