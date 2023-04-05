FC Samartex MD praises Ghana FA's diligent management of football business

Managing Director of FC Samartex, Richard Nsenkyire

The Managing Director of FC Samartex, Richard Nsenkyire, has lauded the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for its impeccable management of Ghana's football business.

The GFA has faced criticism from the public in recent times for its handling of the league, particularly the absence of a headline sponsor. However, the GFA has secured a new deal with betPawa as the headline sponsor of the league.



Speaking in an interview as quoted by kyfilla.com, Nsenkyire commended the GFA for securing the sponsorship deal, which he believes will alleviate the financial burden on the clubs.

"I must say the GFA has done well because over the years, the league didn't have a headline sponsor, but that isn't the case this season," Nsenkyire said.



He praised the league's competitiveness and stated that no one could predict the winner of the league. "The league is a true reflection of the clubs' performances, and it's quite competitive. We are playing a league where, as of today, no one can predict who will win. I think they have done well, and I would mark them 7 out of 10," Nsenkyire added.