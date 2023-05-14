FC Samartex coaching job has been the most difficult in career - Annor Walker

Annor Walker

Veteran Ghanaian coach, Annor Walker has revealed that coaching FC Samartex has been the most difficult job in his career.

The Black Galaxies coach left his role at Great Olympics and accepted the challenge from the Ghana Premier League debutants prior to the start of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.



With four games left to end the season, Walker has garnered 42 points out of 30 matches and is currently eight on the table.



Accessing his stay so far in Samreboi, he conceded that the task at Samartex has been the toughest experience in his career.



“When the season started I was with the national team and visited [Samartex] occasionally or when the team has a match, I come to take them through training. So initially we were having suitable but not-so-good results which were manageable,” he told 3Sports.

“But the second round has been very difficult for me. I have never faced such hard times in my career and I get worried. [Much more difficult than the Olympics job] because we were assured of winning most of the time at Great Olympics.



“We prepared for the number of goals we would score and not the result even though there were equally difficult fixtures,” he added.



Annor Walker has had stints with Berekum Chelsea and Nania FC where he led the latter to an FA Cup triumph in 2011.