FC Zurich announce the signing of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Swiss Super League giants, FC Zurich have announced the signing of Ghana international Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.
This comes to confirm the reportage by your most trusted online portal in Ghana over the weekend that the club has reached an agreement with the player and his representatives.
Although a statement from Hearts of Oak on Tuesday morning cast doubt over the transfer, FC Zurich have this evening substantiated the move.
“FC ZURICH SIGNED STRIKER DANIEL AFRIYIE.
“The 21-year-old striker Daniel Afriyie is transferring from the Ghanaian first division club Hearts of Oak to FCZ with immediate effect and has signed a contract until the summer of 2026. The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transfer.
“FC Zurich warmly welcomes Daniel Afriyie and wishes him every success,” an official club statement from FC Zurich said today.
✍️???? Der 21-jährige Stürmer Daniel Afriyie wechselt per sofort vom ghanaischen Erstligisten @HeartsOfOakGH zum #FCZ und unterschreibt einen Dreijahresvertrag bis Sommer 2026.— FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) January 3, 2023
???????? https://t.co/Fj4Y0joz7q#stadtclub #NieUsenandGah pic.twitter.com/7OCXHi84IG
