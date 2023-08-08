FC Zurich coach confirms club will sign striker despite Daniel Afriyie’s imperious form

Barnieh signed for FC Zurich in the winter transfer window

FC Zurich coach Bo Henriksen has confirmed that his side his still sign a striker despite Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s fine run with the club in the opening three games.

The club is on the hunt for a new striker following the sale of Nigerian attacker Tosin Aiyegun to French Ligue 1 side Lorient.



After six months of acclimatization, Henriksen has been relying on Afriyie in the center of the attack since the start of the season, partly because of the transfer of Aiyegun.



For weeks, Zurich have been searching for a new striker. Could they have found one in their own ranks? Henriksen after the 3-0 Lugano victory where Afriyie scored twice said: "Right now, I'm looking for at most a glass of wine or a beer."

More seriously, he continues, "We will certainly continue to search for a striker. But now it has become more difficult to find someone better than Daniel."



The 22-year-old former Hearts of Oak player signed FC Zurich in the winter transfer window after featuring for Ghana’s Black Galaxies at the 2023 Championship of African Nations.