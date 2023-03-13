0
FC Zurich congratulates Daniel Afriyie Barnieh after making his debut

FrBlVLLWcAA5GDr Daniel Afriyie Barnieh holds off an opponent

Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh made his FC Zurich debut against Lugano in the Swiss Super League.

Barnieh, who joined FC Zurich in the January transfer window from Hearts of Oak made cameo appearance as his side suffered a 2-0 away defeat on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was introduced in the 88th minute mark, replacing Jonathan Okita in the game.

Goals from Ignacio Santiago Aliseda and Jonathan Maximiliano Sabbatini ensured Lugano cruised to victory on home turf.

Reacting to Barnieh’s debut, the club took to social media to congratulate the Ghana international.

“Daniel Afriyie made his competitive debut for FC Zurich yesterday. Congratulations!” FC Zurich tweeted.

The former Hearts of Oak striker will hope to break into the starting eleven at FC Zurich.

Barnieh, a member of Ghana's team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was excluded from Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

Source: footballghana.com
