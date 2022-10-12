0
FIFA 23: Africa’s top 10 goalkeepers revealed

Maduka Okoye, Edouard Mendy And Richard Ofori L-R: Maduka Okoye, Edouard Mendy and Richard Ofori

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: goal.com

Who are the top ranked African goalkeepers on the latest edition of FIFA?

10. Maduka Okoye

Watford | Nigeria | Overall Rating: 73

9. Moustapha Zeghba

Damac FC | Algeria | Overall Rating: 73

8. Munir

Al Wehda | Morocco | Overall Rating: 73

7. Denis Onyango

Mamelodi Sundowns | Uganda | Overall Rating: 73

6. Richard Ofori

Orlando Pirates | Ghana | Overall Rating: 74

5. Brice Samba

Racing Club de Lens | Congo-Brazzaville | Overall Rating: 74

4. Alfred Gomis

Stade Rennais | Senegal | Overall Rating: 77

3. Andre Onana

Internazionale | Cameroon | Overall Rating: 82

2. Yassine Bounou

Sevilla | Morocco | Overall Rating: 84

1. Edouard Mendy

Chelsea | Senegal | Overall Rating: 86

Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



Source: goal.com
