0
Menu
Sports

FIFA 23: Top 10 African midfielders revealed

L R: Thomas Partey, Wilfred Ndidi And Moses Simon L-R: Thomas Partey, Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: goal.com

Who are the top rated African midfielders on FIFA 23?

10. Yves Bissouma

Mali | Tottenham Hotspur | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 81

9. Seko Fofana

Cote d’Ivoire | Racing Club de Lens | Central Midfielder | Overall Rating: 81

8. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Cameroon | Napoli | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 81

7. Idrissa Gueye

Senegal | Everton | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 82

6. Ismael Bennacer

Algeria | AC Milan | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 82

5. Geoffrey Kondogbia

Central African Republic | Atletico Madrid | Central Midfielder | Overall Rating: 82

4. Wilfred Ndidi

Nigeria | Leicester City | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 84

3. Thomas Partey

Ghana | Arsenal | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 84

2. Franck Kessie

Cote d’Ivoire | Barcelona | Central Defensive Midfielder | Overall Rating: 84

1. Sadio Mane

Senegal | Bayern Munich | Left Midfielder | Overall Rating: 89

Source: goal.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends
Controller & Accountant General's Department suspends salaries of some public workers
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party
These are the best paid coaches at the 2022 World Cup
Related Articles: