FIFA Audit- GFA complete FIFA Central Review for Jan 1- Dec 31, 2022

This is the GFA's fourth successful FIFA Central Review since 2019

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has successfully completed the FIFA Central Review (FIFA Audit of Member Associations) for the FIFA accounting period January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

This is the GFA's fourth successful FIFA Central Review since 2019, when the current administration took office.



The successful FIFA Audit is key to the developmental agenda of the Association since the consequent of an unsuccessful FIFA Audit attracts the wrath of FIFA and sanctions including but not limited to FIFA withholding project funds, programmes and FIFA Forward allocations.



This year's FIFA Central Review was undertaken by PwC.



It will be recalled that on the GFA Statutory Audits demanded by Ghanaian law, FIFA and the GFA Statutes, international audit firm BakerTilly Andah + Andah in December 2022 completed the audit of the GFA from July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022. This has since been sent to FIFA and is part of the GFA Congress documentations.

The completion of the Statutory Audit by Bakertilly Andah + Andah is in fulfillment of article 67 of the GFA Statutes headed Independent and External Auditors and states in part that:



“The independent and external auditors appointed by the Congress shall audit on a yearly basis the management accounts of the GFA in accordance with the appropriate principles of accounting and present a report to Congress”.



In line with the GFA accounting year, at the end of June 2023, the GFA Accounts for the period July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 will be prepared and the statutory audit conducted with a copy going to FIFA on or before December 31, 2023.