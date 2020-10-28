FIFA President Gianni Infantino tests positive for coronavirus

President of football's world governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19.

The President and people that have been in close contact with him in the past few days are currently self-isolating.



A statement from FIFA read, "FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The FIFA President, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days.



"All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps.



"FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery."

Infantino had mild symptoms and after undergoing tests for the coronavirus, it came out positive. He is expected to be in quarantine for at least ten days before another test is carried on.



He is one of the high profile personalities in the world to contract the virus after US President Donald Trump tested positive some few weeks ago.



The virus, which broke out late last year has claimed several lives since March with experts yet to produce a vaccine for the global pandemic.