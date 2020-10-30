FIFA President Gianni Infantino wishes Ahmad Ahmad speedy recovery

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino and CAF President Ahmad Ahmad

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent a message to CAF President Ahmad Ahmad after the latter tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

CAF announced on Friday that the Malagasy football administrator has tested positive for the novel coronavirus following his return from Morocco to Egypt.



He was in Morocco last weekend for the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup which was played at the Stade Prince Abdellah-Moulay in Rabat.



Ahmad showed signs of mild flu symptoms and submitted himself to the COVID-19 protocol in Cairo.



He has since been informed of the test results and requested to self-isolate immediately for the next 14 days at his hotel.

Infantino, who also tested positive for the coronavirus three days ago has sent a message to Ahmad wishing him a speedy recovery.



Ahmad is also a Vice President of FIFA.



