FIFA Ranking: Black Stars drop to 60th despite Angola victory

Black Stars defeated Angola 1-0 in Kumasi

Despite chalking a 1-0 victory over Angola on March 23, 2023, the Black Stars of Ghana have dropped to 60th on the latest FIFA Ranking.

The team began 2023 on a winning note with a late 1-0 victory over Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Four days after the late victory at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Black Stars managed a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Angola in Luanda.



The victory and draw did little to impact the team’s placement on the FIFA ranking as they went a step back.



The Black Stars used to lie 59th in the World but have now slumped to 60 in the global rankings.

In Africa, Ghana maintained its 11th position while Morocco continue as the number one footballing nation on the continent.



In the world, Morocco are 11th, with Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria placing 28th, 34th, 35th, and 40th respectively as the top five African countries.



KPE