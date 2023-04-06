1
Menu
Sports

FIFA Ranking: Black Stars drop to 60th despite Angola victory

Ratings Of Black Stars Players In 1 1 Draw With Angola Black Stars defeated Angola 1-0 in Kumasi

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite chalking a 1-0 victory over Angola on March 23, 2023, the Black Stars of Ghana have dropped to 60th on the latest FIFA Ranking.

The team began 2023 on a winning note with a late 1-0 victory over Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Four days after the late victory at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Black Stars managed a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Angola in Luanda.

The victory and draw did little to impact the team’s placement on the FIFA ranking as they went a step back.

The Black Stars used to lie 59th in the World but have now slumped to 60 in the global rankings.

In Africa, Ghana maintained its 11th position while Morocco continue as the number one footballing nation on the continent.

In the world, Morocco are 11th, with Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria placing 28th, 34th, 35th, and 40th respectively as the top five African countries.

KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: