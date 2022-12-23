FIFA Rankings: Morocco highest climber after World Cup heroics

The Atlas Lions of Morocco

Morocco have made a huge lead in the newly-released FIFA Coca-Cola rankings following their exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions finished fourth after an incredible run at the tournament in Qatar.



The North Africans moved from the 22nd position to 11th on the latest rankings, making them the biggest movers in the world.



Morocco also overtake Senegal as the best team in Africa.

The 1976 African champions became the first country from country to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, beating European powerhouses, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal to achieve that feat.



Coach Walid Regragui's side were only stopped by former champions France in the semi-final, a game they lost 2-0. And in the third and fourth place game, Croatia defeated them 2-1 to secure the bronze medal.



The Moroccan team were rewarded by King Mohammed VI following their return from the World Cup. Coach Regragui and Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa were presented with the highest Order of the Throne while the players received officer status.