FIFA U20 Women’s WC: Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi travels with 23 players to face Senegal

The head coach of the Black Princesses, Coach Yussif Basigi is aiming to steer his side to secure qualification for the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

Now in the final round of the qualifiers, the experienced coach has travelled with a squad of 23 players to Senegal for the first leg of the crucial tie.



Maafia Nyame, Persis Martha Oteng, Salamatu Abdulai, and Faiza Seidu travelled with the team on Wednesday for the first time after impressing the coach in training.



Other notable names include Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ Mary Amponsah, Comfort Yeboah, Deborah Brown, Tracy Twum, and Abena Anomah Opoku who missed the last game in the previous round due to the club’s participation in the CAF Women’s Champions League.



The first leg of the tie between Ghana and Senegal will come off on Saturday, January 13.

The match will be played at the Thies Stade Lat Dior in Senegal.



