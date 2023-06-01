FIFA and CAF President celebrate Kurt Okraku on his birthday

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe have sent their warmest regards to President Kurt Simeon-Okraku on the occasion of his 52nd birthday.

The FIFA President who took time to send his best wishes to the GFA President said, "May this special day be filled with happiness and may we continue to work together for the future of the beautiful game that unites us all.



"We are all looking forward to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia 8، New Zealand 2023, an event that promises to take women's football to new heights and will mark historic firsts, including the first time that 32 teams will be fielded in two host countries from two different confederations.



Infantino added, "With this letter, I would also like to thank you wholeheartedly for your trust, commitment, contribution and support to the development of our sport and the promotion of its values in your country.



Dr. Patrice Motsepe also stated, "On this special day, I would like to wish you a Happy Birthday. May today and every day be filled with happiness, good health and contentment.

Thank you very much for the excellent work that you are doing to develop football in Ghana and on the African continent. I wish you an enjoyable and fulfilling day with your loved ones and I look forward to seeing you again," the statement from the CAF President read.



Kurt Okraku has successfully led the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for three and a half years, navigating through various highs and lows during his tenure. Noteworthy achievements under his leadership include Ghana's triumph in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2021 and the qualification of the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup.



While there have been challenges along the way, such as the suspension of the Black Maidens team due to age cheating, President Simeon-Okraku has remains resolute. In recent interviews, he has expressed confidence and indicated his intention to run for another term as GFA President as elections approach.



JNA/DO