FIFA appointed experts arrive in Accra to audit GFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will be receiving auditors from the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), Saturday, May 15, 2021, as the world football governing body embarks on the Central Review for the 2020 financial year spanning January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

The arrival of the FIFA-appointed Audit firm follows a successful Financial Reporting by the GFA on all FIFA Funds received during the period under review including the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Funds and an Audit Kickoff meeting on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, via Microsoft Teams.



The FIFA Audit Kickoff Meeting focused on the arrival of the Audit Team, period of stay, and areas to cover while the Audit Team also sought to clarify some specific areas of the report including the FIFA Forward Reports.

It would be recalled that last year the GFA had a successful FIFA Audit for the period 2019 (1st January 2019 to December 31, 2019) though there was no on-site due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.



For that period all the auditing works were done virtually using online audit tools because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions.