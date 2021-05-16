FIFA auditors arrive to scrutinise GFA 2020 expenditure

Kurt Okraku is President of the Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will be receiving auditors from the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), Saturday, May 15, 2021 as the world sport governing body embarks on the Central Review for the 2020 financial year spanning January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

The arrival of the FIFA appointed audit firm follows a successful Financial Reporting by the GFA on all FIFA Funds received during the period under review, including the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Funds and an Audit Kickoff Meeting on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, via Microsoft Teams.



The FIFA Audit Kickoff Meeting focused on the arrival of the audit team, period of stay and areas to cover while the team also sought to clarity some specific areas of the Report including the FIFA Forward Reports.

It would be recalled that last year the GFA had a successful FIFA Audit for the period 2019 though there was no on-site assessment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.



For that period all the auditing works were done virtually using online audit tools because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions.