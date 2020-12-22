FIFA cancels U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups

FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups

World football governing body FIFA has cancelled the FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A letter sent to member associations through continental confederations on Monday, December 21, confirmed the cancellation of the two tournaments and the attendant qualifiers.



“We regret to inform you that due to the worldwide situation that was strongly affected by the COVID-19 as well as the difficulties all confederations are facing to complete the qualifiers phase, FIFA decided to cancel both the U-17 & U-20 Women’s World Cups -2020,” FIFA said in its letter to the Ghana Football Association through CAF.



“Consequently, the phases of all the continental qualifiers are as well cancelled".

“All member associations affiliated to CAF are kindly requested to take note of the cancellation of all the matches of the qualifier’s phases of the above-mentioned competitions.”



Ghana was represented in the qualifiers by the Black Maidens (U-17) and Black Princesses (U-20).



They have been preparing for these tournaments but broke camp in October following the suspension of the qualifiers.