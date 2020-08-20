Sports News

FIFA celebrates Ghana's 25th anniversary since winning second FIFA U-17 World Cup

The Black Starlets defeated Brazil to win the glorious trophy

Football's world governing body, FIFA, is celebrating the Black Starlets of Ghana after winning the African country's second U-17 World Cup in 1995.

The Black Starlets defeat Brazil on this day, twenty years ago, to shock the World by winning the World Cup.



The team that had the likes of Awudu Issaka, Baba Sule and Emmanuel Bentil sent joy through the continent on that fateful night in Ecuador, beating Brazil in a thrilling encounter that ended 3-2.



In front of 30,000 expectant fans at the Estadio Monumental and after a tensed opening period, the game exploded into life six minutes before the break.



Joseph Ansah found space on the right after a set-piece was only half-cleared by the Brazilian defence.



His dipping long-range drive was parried by Julio Cesar into the path of the onrushing Baba Sule, who lobbed the Brazil goalkeeper.



Moments later, Ghana goalkeeper Michael Abu's long ball found its way to Awudu Issaka, who danced past a couple of Brazilian challenges before poking the ball towards Abu Iddrisu who added the second.

After the break, Juan reduced the deficit for the bewildered Brazilians, acrobatically volleying home after a corner kick led to a scramble in the Ghana penalty area.



However, minutes later, the Ghanaians restored their two-goal lead with a ruthless counter-attack which was finished by Emmanuel Bentil.



Marco Antonio’s breakaway goal in injury time will only grab a consolation for Brazil.



The triumph was Ghana's second FIFA World Cup after first claiming it in 1991.





???? 25 years ago today, Ghana won the #U17WC for the second time ????



???????? The Black Starlets reclaimed the trophy with a thrilling 3-2 final win over Brazil ????#OnThisDay | #TBT | @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/ShWqer4hJQ — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 20, 2020

