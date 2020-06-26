Sports News

FIFA celebrates Ghana's Kevin-Prince Boateng

World football governing body, Federation of International Football Association(FIFA) has celebrated Ghana forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng.

The 33-year-old was a key figure in Ghana's squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



Kevin-Prince Boateng broke the deadlock in the Black Stars 2:1 win against the United States of America at the round of 16 stages.



And as the world celebrates Ghana's victory exactly 10 years today, FIFA celebrates the Besiktas forward for his strike in a tweet.

10 years ago today: a famous win for Ghana ????



"???????? @KPBofficial, got the party started in Rustenburg as the Black Stars beat USA to reach the #WorldCup quarter-finals ????"





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.