FIFA commiserates with Ghana over death of former Head of State Jerry Rawlings

The world's football governing body, FIFA, has written to the Ghana Football Association to mourn the death of the country's former Head of State Ft. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

H.E Rawlings died on Thursday, 12 November 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital in Accra at age 73.



Unconfirmed reports in the Ghanaian capital claims he died of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.



A letter signed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary-General Fatma Samoura read: ''It was with emotion and sadness that we learned of the passing of His Excellency Jerry Rawlings, former President of the Republic of Ghana.



''Tributes are flowing from the African continent and elsewhere to salute his memory, and we would like herewith to join them.

''As President over the destiny of Ghana from 1993 to 2001, statesman recognized for his passion, discipline and values, charismatic leader having liberalised Ghana's economy, encouraging investment in key economic sectors, H.E Jerry Rawlings will not be forgotten.



''On behalf of the members of the international football community, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Ghana Football Association, to your government, and to the Ghanaian people in these difficult times.''



