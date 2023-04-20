4
FIFA looks back at Ghana’s impressive World Cup campaign in 2010

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

World football governing body, FIFA has in a post on social media thrown back to Ghana’s outstanding campaign at the 2010 World Cup.

At the tournament hosted in South Africa, the Black Stars did very well and caught the eyes of the entire world.

Having sailed through the group stage, the Ghana Black Stars also managed to advance to the quarter-finals, becoming only the second African country in history to do so.

Unfortunately, Ghana lost to Uruguay in the quarter-finals on penalty and missed out on what would have been a historic semi-finals appearance.

Today, FIFA has shared a post on Twitter featuring the mind-blowing starting eleven of the Black Stars at the 2010 FIFA World Cup tournament that played so well and won the hearts of people all over the world.

