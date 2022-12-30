FIFA mourns Pele

Pele died on Thursday

World football governing body, FIFA has reacted to the death of football great, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as ‘Pelé’.

In a post on social media, FIFA said this is the day it never wanted to see come to pass.



The FIFA statement while mourning the passing of Pelé adds that may he rest in peace after joining his ancestors.



“FIFA and all of the football world is mourning the death of O Eterno Rei – the eternal king. Rest in peace, Pelé. Our thoughts and sympathies are with your family, friends and all who had the joy of watching you play.



"For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pelé." FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement to pay tribute to Pelé.



Pelé passed away at the hospital on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling cancer for several years.



In an official statement from the family of Pele, it said, “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world, and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.



“His message today becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love. And love forever.”



