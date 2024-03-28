FIFA mourns late Ghanaian football legend Awuley Quaye

Emanuel Awuley Quaye

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent heartfelt condolences to the family of former Black Stars captain Emanuel Awuley Quaye.

The 1978 African Cup of Nations winner, popularly known as Awuley Quaye Senior, passed away on March 25, 2024.



A letter from the FIFA President stated that “I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player, Emanuel Awuley Quaye. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss.”



He recalled that during his career, Emanuel Awuley Quaye was regularly capped with the national team and notably led, as captain, the Black Stars to victory in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in 1978.



“At club level, he will be remembered for his career with Accra Great Olympics FC”.



“Legend and icon of Ghanaian football, known for his character, leadership, and passion, his legacy and trajectory on and off the pitch will not be forgotten and he will be truly missed”, he added.

The FIFA President extended sympathy to the Ghana Football Association, family, loved ones and all those who were impacted by the former national team player.



The family of former Black Stars captain, Emanuel Awuley Quaye paid a visit to GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku to officially inform him of the demise of the legendary Ghanaian defender.



Led by his son, Awuley Quaye Jnr, the family informed the President of the Ghana Football Association on events leading up to his death and the plans for his burial.



The celebrated defender was also a legendary figure for Ghanaian Premier League club Great Olympics, playing a pivotal role in the team's domestic successes during the 1970s.