FIFA orders Medeama to pay GH₵100k to Ahmed Toure

Ivorian international, Ahmed Youre

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) have ordered Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC to pay over GH₵100,000 to Ivorian international, Ahmed Youre.

Medeama have been given up to 45 days to make the payments to their former striker over breach of contract or face a transfer ban.



According to reports, GH₵60,900 of the total amount is for outstanding remunerations while the remaining GH₵40,600 is supposed to be paid as compensation for breach of contract.



“Pursuant to art. 24 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, if full payment (including all applicable interest) is not made within 45 days of notification of this decision, the following consequences shall apply:

“1. The Respondent [Medeama] shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid. The maximum duration of the ban shall be of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods.



“2. The present matter shall be submitted, upon request, to the search FIFA Disciplinary Committee if full payment (including all applicable interest) is still not made by the end of the three entire and consecutive registration periods,” part of the ruling sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.



Ahmed Toure joined Medeama SC before the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League, scored 5 goals in 7 games but his stay was cut short prematurely.