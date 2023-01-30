0
FIFA orders Medeama to settle all unpaid remunerations owed to ex-striker Amed Toure

Ahmed Toure E1613929656166.jpeg?fit=768%2C604&ssl=1 Ivorian striker Amed Toure

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC could be banned by the world football governing body, FIFA if the club refuses to comply with a directive to pay up what it owes to former striker Amed Toure.

This is after the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber ordered the Tarkwa-based club to pay GHS101,500 to the Ivorian striker.

The amount is the player’s outstanding remuneration and also compensation for breach of contract.

Medeama SC in 2021 parted ways with the former Asante Kotoko striker after he spent a short stay in Tarkwa.

Following the latest order from the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber, Medeama has the next 45 days to pay the aforementioned amount or face a transfer ban.

The decision by the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber has been duly communicated to Medeama SC with the club now considering its options at the table.

Sources have reported that the club will pay the money to avoid the transfer ban.

