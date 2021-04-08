FIFA orders Zamalek to pay former player Ben Acheampong $1m within 30 days

Benjamin Acheampong

FIFA has ordered Egyptian giants Zamalek to pay ex-player Benjamin Acheampong $1m within 30 days as instructed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) back in December 2020.

Fifa's Disciplinary Committee in its ruling today (Thursday, April 8, 2021) has asked the North African powerhouse to settle the debt.



The Ghanaian was represented by the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).



Three months ago, Cas ruled that the five-time African champions must pay the 30-year-old around $1.1m after finding that the player had been forced into breaking his contract by the club's actions.



Cas found the Ghanaian had 'no other option but to terminate' his Zamalek contract, citing - among other reasons - his lack of proper payment, his exclusion from training and from the squad for his second season at the club.



"Zamalek Sports Club is granted a final deadline of 30 days as from notification of the present decision in which to settle said amount," Fifa's Disciplinary Department wrote to the concerned parties on April 8, 2021.

“Zamalek Sports Club is found guilty of failing to comply in full with the decision passed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 8 December 2020.”



“The Zamalek Sports Club is granted a final deadline of 30 days as from notification of the present decision in which to settle the said amount.



“Upon expiry of the aforementioned final deadline and in the event of persistent default or failure to comply in full with the decision within the period stipulated, a transfer ban will be pronounced until the complete amount due is paid or the non-financial decision is complied with.



“The transfer ban will be implemented automatically at national and international level by the Egyptian Football Association and Fifa respectively, without a further formal decision having to be taken nor any order to be issued by the Fifa Disciplinary Committee or its secretariat.



“In addition, a deduction of points or relegation to a lower division may also be ordered in addition to a transfer ban in the event of persistent failure, repeated offences or serious infringements or if no full transfer could be imposed or served for any reason.”