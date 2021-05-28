FIFA president compliments and throws weight behind new WAFU B President Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku with Gianni Infantino

President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino has thrown his weight of support behind GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku following his nomination as President of the West African Football Union (WAFU).

Infantino also lauded Mr. Simeon Okraku’s knowledge and leadership since his election as Ghana FA boss.



‘’I would like to extend my congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your nomination as President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, at the 14th WAFU Zone B Ordinary General Assembly, held on Saturday 22 May 2021, in Accra.



‘’Your knowledge and leadership, in particular at the helm of Ghana football, your passion and experience, will undoubtedly have an important impact on the development of our beautiful game in the region. Convinced of the potential of football in Africa, you can count on my personal support and the help of FIFA to achieve this goal.

‘’I wish you and your team good luck and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead, in creating and witnessing a lasting legacy for the future of football in Ghana, West Africa and on the continent. Looking forward to meeting you again soon, I send you, dear President, my best wishes for good health, as well as to your family, friends and loved ones’’ the letter read.



President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku was elected into office on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, as the 25th President of the Ghana Football Association.