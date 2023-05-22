FIFA president releases statement on Vinicius Jr's racist abuse

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Vinicius Jr

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has released a statement in solidarity with Real Madrid winger, Vinicius, who suffered racist abuse against Valencia.

In his statement via Instagram, he cited that world football's governing body stands with Vinicius and any player who finds him or herself in such a situation.



"Full solidarity to Vinicius. There is no place for racism in football or in society, and FIFA stands by all players who have found themselves in such a situation. Events during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid show that this needs to be the case," he said in the statement."



He also highlighted the three-step process FIFA introduced to combat racism during matches.



"That is why the three-step process exists in FIFA competitions, and it is recommended at all levels of football. Firstly, you stop the match, you announce it. Secondly, the players leave the pitch and the speaker announces that if the attacks continue, the match will be suspended. The match restarts, and then, thirdly, if the attacks continue, the match will stop and the three points will go to the opponent. These are the rules that should be implemented in all countries and in all leagues.



"Clearly, this is easier said than done, but we need to do it and we need to support it through education."

Vinicius was subjected to racist slurs and got sent off when his reaction led to an altercation between Real Madrid and Valencia players in their 1-0 defeat on Sunday, May 21, 2023.



After the game, Vinicius took to social media to vent his resentment at Spanish Football for turning a blind eye to similar abuses he has received throughout the season.



"It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga," he wrote in a post on Twitter. "The competition thinks it's normal, the [Spanish Football] Federation does too and the opponents encourage it.



"I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi today belongs to racists.



"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the World.

"I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defence. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here."



Meanwhile, La Liga, in an immediate release, stated that the body would take "appropriate legal action" if a hate crime is identified.



They also entreated people to send other footage of the incident to help their investigation.





EE/SEA