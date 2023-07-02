31
Menu
Sports

FIFA puts Ghana in Pot 2 as race to 2026 World Cup begins

Black Stars 345 Black Stars in a group photo

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

FIFA has released the pots for the African draws ahead of the qualification series for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Black Stars of Ghana who failed to glitter have been housed in Pot 2 alongside Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

The group draw will be conducted on July 12, 2023.

All the countries will be drawn into 9 groups of 6 teams, with all the group winners qualifying for the tournament.

The four best teams that finish in second place will compete in a mini-tournament and the winner will qualify for an intercontinental play-off.

Ghana suffered an early elimination at the Mundial in Qatar after finishing bottom of Group H with three points having recorded just a win after three games.

Below are the Pots

Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt

Pot 2: Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea Bissau, Namibia

Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, Sao Tome, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: