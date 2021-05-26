FIFA referee Daniel Laryea embarks on campaign to stop stadium violence

Referee Daniel Laryea

Top Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has embarked on a campaign to stop stadium violence.

This comes after the series of unfortunate incidents that have marred the ongoing football season, especially in the Division One League.



The experienced official took to his social media page to share a powerful message in solidarity with his colleagues who have been victims of acts of hooliganism.

Meanwhile, the country’s football governing body GFA is working in tandem with the Ghana Police Service to curb hooliganism at the various stadia.



