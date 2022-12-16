FIFA to expand Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025 - Gianni Infantino

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has announced that the Club World Cup will feature 32 teams beginning in 2025.

“There will be a club World Cup with 32 teams held every four years. And the first edition would be held in the summer of 2025."



"It will be in the slot of the Confederations Cup,” Infantino said on Friday ahead of the World Cup final on Sunday between Argentina and France in Doha.



The current format of the tournament involves seven teams competing for the title, with Chelsea being the current holders after victory over Palmeiras in the United Arab Emirates in the delayed 2021 edition held in February.

This event has been pushed back several times, first due to COVID and then again in 2021 to accommodate the Copa and Euro. Infantino added.



FIFA must still discuss, agree on, and decide on the details. Infantino also mentioned that a women’s Club World Cup is in the pipeline. FIFA’s governing body also established the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup.



In addition to FIFA’s club competition, the Under-17 World Cups will be moved to an annual format.