FSG put Liverpool up for sale - Reports

Owners of Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have put the English Premier League side up for sale.

According to a report by The Athletic, the FSG are currently open for offers after initially hesitating about the sale of the club.



“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool," a statement from FSG to the Athletic reads.



The FSG stated that although they are willing to sell the club, they will only consider a good offer.



“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."



“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch,” the statement concluded.

FSG has been in charge of Liverpool for 12 years running since they bought the club from George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks in October 2010.



Liverpool has not been the best version of themselves as they sit 8th on the English Premier League table with 19 points after 13 games.



However, in the UEFA Champions League, they managed to progress from the group and will face Real Madrid in the round of 16.



