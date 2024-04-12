FUTSAL AFCON 2024: Ghana loses 5-2 to Zambia in tournament opener

Ghana lost their opening match at the ongoing tournament in Morocco

Ghana’s Futsal national team suffered a 5-2 defeat to their Zambian counterpart in their first match of the FUTSAL AFCON 2024 tournament.

The two national teams locked horns on Thursday in Rabat at the Salle Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.



Despite being underdogs, the Ghana Futsal national team did not go down without a fight.



The team led by head coach Philip Boakye gave Zambia a good run for their money and scored two well-worked goals.

Unfortunately, Zambia scored five and succeeded in running away with victory at the end of the contest.



