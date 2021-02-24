Fabin hints at Aduana Stars squad overhaul

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Aduana Stars Head Coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, has admitted that they have been subpar in the first round of the Ghana Premier League and might need a mass clear out.

The Dormaa based side was thrashed 4-0 by AshantiGold SC on match week 15 and have fallen to eighth on the league log.



The gaffer seemed particularly unhappy with the body language of his players, particularly their response to falling behind.



“Sometimes the attitude of the boys in the game also counts.

“I can assure you that there will be an overhaul because we need to find boys that are ready to play.



“You can see from their demeanor on the field as if there was nothing at stake.



With the transfer window expected to close on March 18, 2021 Aduana will be looking to complete some major transfer business.