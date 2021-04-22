Fabio Gama: Asante Kotoko's Brazilian midfielder will consider nationality switch to play for Ghana

Asante Kotoko's Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Asante Kotoko's Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama Dos Santos has left the door open for a possible switch of international allegiance.

The 28-year-old has dazzled in the Ghana Premier League since joining the Porcupine Warriors in October last year and his recent performances have prompted discussions on the part of some fans about his possibility of lining up for the Black Stars.



"Why not? [But] it’s not an easy decision to make. you have to talk with your family. I can’t say 'no' and I can’t say 'yes' right now," Gama told Pure FM on Thursday when asked whether he would be interested in switching his international allegiance.



"It’s a decision that you have to think about very well."



Gama saw a slow start to his Ghana Premier League adventure but has turned a corner in the second round of the competition under the tenure of new Kotoko Portuguese coach Mariano Barreto.



In his three matches in the second round, he has found the back of the net on two occasions as well set up two goals.

"First one Jesus Christ, he makes me special…and second one my family. I am alive to Jesus Christ and [secondly] my family. The third one is the team. They are my second family. When I am not home, I am at work with them," the 28-year-old said of the secret behind his good form.



Gama is the first Brazilian to make his way to the Ghana Premier League since Hermes Da Silva signed for Kotoko in 2013. He is also the third Brazilian to join the Porcupine Warriors in the last 16 years, following in the footsteps of Hermes and Gleisson de Souza Ferreira in 2005.



"The difference between Ghana and Brazilian football is that there is so much quality in Brazil," Gama remarked.



"What I have realised in Ghana football is that the players fight throughout the game."



Gama represented Brazil at U17 and U20 levels. Having also only arrived in Ghana recently, he currently falls short of the number of residency years required for an uptake of a Ghanaian nationality and the fulfillment of Fifa's eligibility criteria.