Fabio Gama backed to do more for Asante Kotoko

Brazilian attacker Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko’s talismanic Brazilian attacker Fabio Gama has been backed to deliver more than he’s doing now for the club.

Gama has been sensational for the Porcupine Warriors in his debut season and has grown to attain cult hero status at the club.



After taking a while to adjust to the Ghanaian game, Gama has never looked backed since making his league bow against Medeama SC at Tarkwa.



On his first full start, he assisted and dominated as Kotoko whitewashed Liberty Professionals. He has so far netted three goals while contributing 4 assists as Kotoko now sit top of the Ghana Premier League table.

Amid the ongoing Gama fanfare, the club’s communications director David Obeng Nyarko has indicated there’s more to come from the Brazilian.



In an interview with Kumasi based Silver FM, Obeng Nyarko said “There’s more to come from Gama. He only delivers up to 40% of what he puts up at training. His confidence has really built up” .



Obeng Nyarko has also commended the playing body for how well they’ve helped Gama settle in the club since he joined.