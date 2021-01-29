Fabio Gama declared fit ahead of Ashanti derby

Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama

Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama has been declared fit ahead of their clash against their city rivals AshantiGold Sporting Club in week 11 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to Obuasi to play the Miners at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 31.



Fabio Gama returns after he picked up an injury in Kotoko’s 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium in their last league game when he clashed with Joseph Addo in an aerial tussle.



The Brazilian has featured in Kotoko’s last four Ghana Premier League games and his return ahead of the much-anticipated derby is a boost for them.

According to Kotoko’s Physiotherapist Samuel Ankamah, Gama has trained with the team for some time and is fit for the regional derby.



“Fabio Gama is doing alright and is fit for Sunday’s match against Ashgold.



“He was given treatment after the incident last Sunday and he has subsequently had full two training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday,” Samuel Ankamah said.