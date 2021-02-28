Fabio Gama displays dancing skills as Kotoko prepare for Hearts of Oak showdown

Fabio Dos Santos Gama, Asante Kotoko Brazilian player

The mood in camp can certainly not be any better for Asante Kotoko than it currently is as there has been a display of lightheartedness ahead of their clash with Hearts of Oak.

Both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak lock horns for the 3 points, the bragging rights and more in a re-arranged Ghana Premier League Match.



The game kicks off at 3 pm GMT on Sunday with both sides sworn rivals on the pitch willing to go the extra mile to secure all the game offers.



Ahead of the fixture, Asante Kotoko tweeted a video via their Twitter handle showing players and officials in a relaxed and groovy mood.

Players can be seen displaying their dancing skills and one player whose own stood out is Brazilian schemer Fabio Gama.



Set to face Hearts of Oak for the first time the Brazilian seems not to bother about the magnitude of the encounter and let his hair down in a samba dancing style display.



