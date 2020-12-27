Fabio Gama finally makes his debut for Asante Kotoko

Brazilian international, Fabio Gama played his first match for Asante Kotoko in their 1-1 draw at Medeama on Sunday, 27 December 2020, in the outstanding Ghana Premier League fixture.
The 30-year-old had his debut delayed due to his work permit which was obtained last week.
Gama joined the Porcupine Warriors in October this year on a free transfer before the end of the transfer window.
Interim coach Johnson Smith introduced Gama in the 85th minute when Asante Kotoko was leading after Kwame Poku scored a sublime opener.
Gama had very little time to make an impact in the game but he displayed some assertiveness and alacrity which will help him in subsequent matches.
But Medeama was awarded a late penalty which was converted by substitute Abass Mohammed, a former Kotoko striker.
