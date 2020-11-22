0
Menu
Sports

Fabio Gama included in Asante Kotoko squad for Berekum Chelsea clash

Fabio Gama Kotoko 6 Gama could feature against Chelsea

Sun, 22 Nov 2020 Source: footballghana.com

Maxwell Konadu has named Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama in his squad for their trip to Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The 28-year-old who joined the Porcupine Warriors teammates on Wednesday after signing a two-year deal with the club will be hoping to make his debut for the club.

Defender Christopher Nettey has returned to the team after national assignment with the Black Stars of Ghana for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers double-header against Sudan.

Guinean international Naby Keita, Augustine Okrah and Latif Anabila have all been ruled out of action for several weeks due to injuries.

The Porcupine Warriors are hoping to secure their first victory of the season over Berekum Chelsea after sharing spoils with Eleven Wonders last weekend in their opening game.

Below is Asante Kotoko squad list for Chelsea match

Felix Annan

Kwame Baah

Samuel Frimpong

Christopher Nettey

Imoro Ibrahim

Abdul Ganiu

Wahab Adams

Yusif Mubarik

Adom Frimpong

Emmanuel Sarkodie

Muniru Sulley

Emmanuel Keyeke

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Fabio Gama

Godfred Asiamah

Kwame Poku

William Opoku

Osman Ibrahim

Habib Mohammed

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.