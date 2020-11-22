Fabio Gama included in Asante Kotoko squad for Berekum Chelsea clash

Gama could feature against Chelsea

Maxwell Konadu has named Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama in his squad for their trip to Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The 28-year-old who joined the Porcupine Warriors teammates on Wednesday after signing a two-year deal with the club will be hoping to make his debut for the club.



Defender Christopher Nettey has returned to the team after national assignment with the Black Stars of Ghana for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers double-header against Sudan.



Guinean international Naby Keita, Augustine Okrah and Latif Anabila have all been ruled out of action for several weeks due to injuries.



The Porcupine Warriors are hoping to secure their first victory of the season over Berekum Chelsea after sharing spoils with Eleven Wonders last weekend in their opening game.



Below is Asante Kotoko squad list for Chelsea match

Felix Annan



Kwame Baah



Samuel Frimpong



Christopher Nettey



Imoro Ibrahim

Abdul Ganiu



Wahab Adams



Yusif Mubarik



Adom Frimpong



Emmanuel Sarkodie

Muniru Sulley



Emmanuel Keyeke



Emmanuel Gyamfi



Fabio Gama



Godfred Asiamah

Kwame Poku



William Opoku



Osman Ibrahim



Habib Mohammed