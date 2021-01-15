Fabio Gama is a gifted player - Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi

Midfielder, Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko legend, Sarfo Gyamfi known in football circles as the ‘Black President’ has lauded the quality of Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama, saying he is blessed with football brains.

Gama joined the Porcupine Warriors as their marquee signing during the last transfer window.



The former Brazilian U-20 star erupted on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium in their game against Liberty Professionals.



Kotoko stunned the Scientific Soccer lads 2-0 with Kwame Opoku scoring a brace in the first half.



Gama, who joined the Ghana Premier League side as a free agent grabbed an assist in Opoku’s second goal of the match



His display has got many wondering how influential he will be for the Porcupine Warriors this season and Sarfo Gyamfi is the latest to add his voice to the debate.

Speaking to Silver FM, he observed Gama is blessed with a football brain and deserves every commendation coming his way.



“He is a good player. He is a player with attacking instincts and always is on the front foot,” he said.



The Asante Kotoko legend believes that a consistent Gama is key for the club and prays he stays fit to ensure this.



“If he continues to play the next 5,6 matches like this he will be the best. He is a very good player. You notice a quality player with how he controls and passes the ball,” he added.