Fabio Gama is not special to get me thinking - Ashantigold coach

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Ashantigold head coach, Milovan Cirkovic has said that midfielder Fabio Gama Dos Santos is not a special player hence will not require any preferential treatment in their game against Asante Kotoko.

The Miners this weekend will host the Porcupine Warriors at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium for the matchday 11 fixture in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



While Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama is being tipped to cause problems for Ashanti Gold on the matchday, Coach Milovan Cirkovic believes otherwise.



According to the Serbian, he is not worried about the midfielder because he is not that special.

“I know about him (Fabio Gama) a very good player but he's not special to get me thinking. There are equally good players at Asante Kotoko. We are preparing like any other game,” the gaffer told Oyerepa FM in an interview.



The big Ghana Premier League match will be played on Sunday and has been scheduled to kick-off at 15:00GMT.