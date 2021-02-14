Fabio Gama is the best player in Ghana Premier League – Kofi Kinaata

Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama has been picked by the award-winning artiste, Kofi Kinaata, as the best player in the Ghana Premier League.

Kinaata who made an appearance on the Angel FM sports show noted that Gama has been a success for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Kinaata said that he has been hugely impressed by the performance of the 27-year-old for Asante Kotoko.



He observed that Gama’s touches and intelligence on the ball placed him above any other player in the Ghana Premier League.



“Fabio Gama is my best player in the Ghana Premier League. He has proven that he's learnt the game right from the young age. Kwame Poku is scoring goals but Gama’s touches and positioning and reading the game is ahead. He is very talented and his touches are great,” he said.



The Brazilian midfielder joined Kotoko ahead of the new season on a free transfer.



After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Gama was integrated into the Kotoko squad and has been impressive so far.

The Brazilian has made two assists but is yet to find the net despite coming close on a few occasions.



Gama will be in action today when Kotoko take on Algerian side ES Setif in the CAF Confederation Cup.Fabio Gama is the best player in Ghana Premier League – Kofi Kinaata



Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama has been picked by the award-winning artiste, Kofi Kinaata, as the best player in the Ghana Premier League.



Kinaata who made an appearance on the Angel FM sports show noted that Gama has been a success for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Kinaata said that he has been hugely impressed by the performance of the 27-year-old for Asante Kotoko.



He observed that Gama’s touches and intelligence on the ball placed him above any other player in the Ghana Premier League.

“Fabio Gama is my best player in the Ghana Premier League. He has proven that he's learnt the game right from the young age. Kwame Poku is scoring goals but Gama’s touches and positioning and reading the game is ahead. He is very talented and his touches are great,” he said.



The Brazilian midfielder joined Kotoko ahead of the new season on a free transfer.



After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Gama was integrated into the Kotoko squad and has been impressive so far.



The Brazilian has made two assists but is yet to find the net despite coming close on a few occasions.



Gama will be in action today when Kotoko take on Algerian side ES Setif in the CAF Confederation Cup.