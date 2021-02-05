Fabio Gama needs to improve the physical aspect of his game - Ibrahim Tanko

Fabio Gama joined Asante Kotoko as a free agent and has been impressive so far

Former Ghana assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko has commended Fabio Gama but has urged him to be physically strong.

The Brazilian international joined Asante Kotoko as a free agent and has been impressive so far in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



Tanko in an interview admitted that admitted the 28-year-old is a delight to watch especially having the ball at his feet but will have to work hard on his physical abilities since it is the only thing he with require now to flourish in Ghana.



"Undoubtedly, he [Gama] is a very good footballer. when you see him with the ball at his feet, you’re easily convinced he’s a good player," told Kumasi based Kessben FM.

“What’s left is for him to improve on the physical aspect of the game. Ghana football is 80 per cent physical. Hopefully, he should get stronger in the second half [of the season]. Aside from that, he is a very good player."



The former Brazilian youth international marked his full debut for Kotoko with an assist against Liberty Professionals and has since then moved on to honour some couple of games in the ongoing campaign.