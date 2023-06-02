7
Menu
Sports

Fabio Gama rules out a return to Ghana Premier League

Fabio Gama Sahara Football Former Asante Kotoko playmaker, Fabio Gama

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko playmaker, Fabio Gama has ruled out returning to Ghana Premier League.

The Brazilian parted ways with the Porcupine Warriors after winning the Premier League title under Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The 30-year-old joined Al-Muharraq in Bahrain in a lucrative deal after two seasons in the Ghana topflight.

"I don't think about returning to Ghana. I am now in Bahrain, and my focus is on continuing my career and achieving my goals," he said as quoted by Ghanasportspage.com.

Gama further emphasized that if he were to play in Ghana again, it would only be for Asante Kotoko.

"For now, I have no plans to return to Ghana, but if I do, it will only be for Asante Kotoko."

During his two seasons in Ghana, Fabio Gama left a lasting impression with his performances on the field. However, since moving to Bahrain, he has faced challenges in establishing himself in the new environment.

With his current focus on his career in Bahrain, Gama is determined to make further progress and achieve his goals.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe