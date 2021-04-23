Fabio Gama talks about joining Asante Kotoko

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama dos Santos has disclosed that he joined Asante Kotoko because it's one of the biggest clubs in the world.

According to Gama, who is enjoying a good debut season with the Porcupine Warriors, he signed for the record Ghana Premier League champions because everyone wants to play for them.



His arrival was met skepticism, with many asking why a Brazilian will opt for the Ghana Premier League.



"I signed for Asante Kotoko because it's a big club everyone wants to play for," Gama told Pure FM sports.

Following a slow start to his career in Ghana, the 28-year-old has finally settled in the Kotoko team and is currently the key man in the starting eleven.



Gama scored his debut goal in the 1-1 draw against Tecchiman Eleven Wonders and followed that with his second goal and assist against Bechem United.



Fabio Gama joined the Porcupine Warriors at the start of the season on a two-year deal.