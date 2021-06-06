Fabio Gama wins MVP award as Asante Kotoko pip AshantiGold in derby

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama dos Santos was named man of the match when Asante Kotoko SC beat AshantiGold SC in the crucial regional derby on Sunday.

Gama dos Santos' only goal in the first half made the difference at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



The 1-0 vital victory has taken the Porcupine Warriors to the apex of the premiership standings as they keep their chase for the title intact.



Kotoko got the breakthrough of the match in the 23rd minute with Gama dos Santos heading home a beautiful cross from Patrick Kojo Asmah on the left.

Asmah came close to increasing the advantage for Kotoko but his free-kick effort struck the framework after beating goalkeeper Kofi Mensah.



The Brazilian was also a delight to watch will his dribbling skills, silky runs, and brilliant moves.