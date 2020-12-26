Fabio Gama work permit sorted, ready to play for Asante Kotoko - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kotoko player, Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko's new signing, Fabio Gama, will be available for selection, as his working permit has finally been sorted out, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The Brazilian is yet to make his debut since joining the Ghanaian giants in October this year on a free transfer before the end of the transfer window.



Fitness and documentation issues have been the key factor why Fabio Gama has been on the sidelines and unable to feature for the Porcupine Warriors.



Nana Yaw Amponsah has given hope to the Asante Kotoko supporters on the availability of the Brazilian in their upcoming games as his documentations have been sorted out.

“His working permit was the only challenge but that has been sorted,” Nana Yaw Amponsah told Kumasi-based media outlet Oyerepa FM."



Nana Yaw Amponsah also revealed the reasons behind the signing of the Fabio Gama



“Fabio Gama is the replacement of Anim Cudjoe because we couldn’t afford Anim Cudjoe.”