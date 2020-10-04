Fabulous Ladies purchase new bus with part of FIFA coronavirus Relief Fund

Fabulous Ladies purchase new bus

Ghana Women’s Premier League outfit, Fabulous Ladies Football Club has purchased a new bus with part of the money they received from the FIFA Coronavirus Relief Funds.

The world football governing body in a bid to help the sport in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic has extended financial support to it's member associations.



For the Ghana Football Association (GFA) the body befitted some 1 million dollars plus $500,000 specifically for women’s football.

Having received their share of the funds, Ghana Women’s Premier League club Fabulous Ladies FC decided to purchase a new bus.



The 30-seater capacity bus will be used by the top-flight club when the new football season begins.